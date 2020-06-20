200620-N-RG482-0069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 20, 2020) Adrian Roman, a civil service mariner assigned to the Blur Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), stands watch in an engineering control room aboard the ship in the Atlantic Ocean, June 20, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

