    USS Ralph Johson Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200618-N-FP334-1066 (June 18, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN
    Seaman Tielyr Hannah, from Bakersfield, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) signals to the crew of the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) during a replenishment-at-sea. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

