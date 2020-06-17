200618-N-FP334-1066 (June 18, 2020) PACIFIC OCEAN

Seaman Tielyr Hannah, from Bakersfield, Calif., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) signals to the crew of the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) during a replenishment-at-sea. Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 01:29 Photo ID: 6247396 VIRIN: 200618-N-FP334-1066 Resolution: 5216x3631 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: BAKERSFIELD, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johson Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.