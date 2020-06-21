A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment secures a flag to the antenna of a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle during the alert, marshal and deploy phase of Bull Run 12 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, June 21, 2020. The Bull Run 12 exercise tested the readiness and interoperability of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the Polish military. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2020 07:59
|Photo ID:
|6247315
|VIRIN:
|200621-A-JM925-0310
|Resolution:
|2621x1747
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3/2 Iron Troop kicks off Bull Run 12, by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT