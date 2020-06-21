3/2 Iron Troop kicks off Bull Run 12

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Iron Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment secures a flag to the antenna of a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle during the alert, marshal and deploy phase of Bull Run 12 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, June 21, 2020. The Bull Run 12 exercise tested the readiness and interoperability of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the Polish military. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

