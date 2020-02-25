PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sofia Hernandez, from Burbank, Ill., assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, left, draws blood from U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gabriella Fasano, from San Antonio, to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2020 04:13 Photo ID: 6247210 VIRIN: 200621-N-MQ442-1014 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BURBANK, IL, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.