    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sofia Hernandez, from Burbank, Ill., assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, left, draws blood from U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gabriella Fasano, from San Antonio, to test for COVID-19 antibodies June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

