200618-N-OW019-0018 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2020) Fireman Matthew Hulin, from Norman, Ok., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), drains a valve in a engineering space. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2020 02:59 Photo ID: 6247189 VIRIN: 200618-N-OW019-0018 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 744.92 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton Sailors conduct maintenance, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.