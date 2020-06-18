200618-N-OW019-0018 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2020) Fireman Matthew Hulin, from Norman, Ok., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), drains a valve in a engineering space. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2020 02:59
|Photo ID:
|6247189
|VIRIN:
|200618-N-OW019-0018
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Princeton Sailors conduct maintenance, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
