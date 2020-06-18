Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Sailors conduct maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200618-N-OW019-0018 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2020) Fireman Matthew Hulin, from Norman, Ok., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), drains a valve in a engineering space. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 02:59
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailors conduct maintenance, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    USS Princeton
    Main Space
    Maintenance

