USS Princeton Sailors conduct maintenance

200618-N-OW019-0017 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Julio Maldonado, from Puerto Rico, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), conducts maintenance in an engineering space. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

