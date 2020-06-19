Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maintenance

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA , MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Leonard G Weston 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200619-N-KO533-2062
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 19, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Philip Simonsen, assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), performs maintenance on the ship's weather decks, June 19, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Leonard G Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

