200619-N-KO533-2062

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 19, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Philip Simonsen, assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), performs maintenance on the ship's weather decks, June 19, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.21.2020 02:21 Photo ID: 6247156 VIRIN: 200619-N-KO533-2062 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 905.4 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA , MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Leonard G Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.