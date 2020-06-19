USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maintenance

200619-N-KO533-2062
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 19, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Philip Simonsen, assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), performs maintenance on the ship's weather decks, June 19, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2020 02:21
|Photo ID:
|6247156
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-KO533-2062
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|905.4 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA , MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
