Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Aircraft Maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Aircraft Maintenance

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA , MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angus Beckles 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200619-N-GC472-2050
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 19, 2020) - Sgt. Cynthia Martinez, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier, attached to the Tigers of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), June 19, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 02:21
    Photo ID: 6247155
    VIRIN: 200619-N-GC472-2050
    Resolution: 5121x3658
    Size: 907.62 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA , MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Aircraft Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Angus Beckles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Aircraft Maintenance
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT