USS Bataan (LHD 5) Aircraft Maintenance

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 19, 2020) - Sgt. Cynthia Martinez, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier, attached to the Tigers of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), June 19, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

