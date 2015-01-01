Guard member helps family friend, pregnant COVID-19 patient at Columbus hospital

Pfc. Dal Sum, an infantryman with Company C, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, stands in formation to be recognized by Col. Matthew Woodruff, commander of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Joint Task Force 37, May 8, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Sum, who was providing operational support to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for its Franklin Medical Center inmates being treated at the hospital, answered the call when nurses needed a Burmese translator who speaks Zomi to communicate with a pregnant COVID-19 patient who required a caesarean section.

