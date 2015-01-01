Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guard member helps family friend, pregnant COVID-19 patient at Columbus hospital [Image 1 of 2]

    Guard member helps family friend, pregnant COVID-19 patient at Columbus hospital

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2015

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Pfc. Dal Sum, an infantryman with Company C, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, is recognized by Col. Matthew Woodruff, commander of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Joint Task Force 37, May 8, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Sum, who was providing operational support to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for its Franklin Medical Center inmates being treated at the hospital, answered the call when nurses needed a Burmese translator who speaks Zomi to communicate with a pregnant COVID-19 patient who required a caesarean section.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2015
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 19:52
    Photo ID: 6247153
    VIRIN: 200508-Z-WA652-1001
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard member helps family friend, pregnant COVID-19 patient at Columbus hospital [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guard member helps family friend, pregnant COVID-19 patient at Columbus hospital
    Guard member helps family friend, pregnant COVID-19 patient at Columbus hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guard member helps family friend, pregnant COVID-19 patient at Columbus hospital

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ohio National Guard
    translator
    humanitarian
    community
    Ohio
    1st Battalion
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    37th IBCT
    1-148th
    Burma
    148th Infantry Regiment
    The Ohio State University
    Burmese
    Col. Daniel Shank
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Ohioans Serving Ohioans
    Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
    In This Together Ohio
    Zomi
    Wexner Medical Center
    3 th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Burmese-American

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT