    1-21 IN COMPANY EXEVAL [Image 10 of 11]

    1-21 IN COMPANY EXEVAL

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sweeney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to 1-21 Infantry Battalion “Gimlets”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducted company external evaluations (EXEVALS) in March, 2020 at Kahuku and South Range Training Areas on Oahu, Hawaii.(U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 20:06
    Photo ID: 6247134
    VIRIN: 200312-A-XP141-105
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-21 IN COMPANY EXEVAL [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

