Soldiers assigned to 1-21 Infantry Battalion “Gimlets”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducted company external evaluations (EXEVALS) in March, 2020 at Kahuku and South Range Training Areas on Oahu, Hawaii.(U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6247128
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-XP141-120
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-21 IN Company EXEVAL [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
