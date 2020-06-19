Oak Hill Deployment

2000619-N-VP266-1264 BLACK SEA (June 19, 2020) The Turkish Naval ship TCG Kinaliada transits the Black Sea in front of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), June 19, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

