    Oak Hill Deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    Oak Hill Deployment

    BLACK SEA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    2000619-N-VP266-1264 BLACK SEA (June 19, 2020) The Turkish Naval ship TCG Kinaliada transits the Black Sea in front of the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), June 19, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 14:15
    Photo ID: 6247081
    VIRIN: 200619-N-VP266-1264
    Resolution: 4733x3381
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: BLACK SEA
