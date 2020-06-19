2000619-N-VP266-1242 BLACK SEA (June 19, 2020) Foreign ships and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transit the Black Sea alongside the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), June 19, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6247080
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-VP266-1242
|Resolution:
|4957x3081
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|BLACK SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT