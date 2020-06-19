Oak Hill Deployment

2000619-N-VP266-1242 BLACK SEA (June 19, 2020) Foreign ships and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transit the Black Sea alongside the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), June 19, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

