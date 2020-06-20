PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) – U.S. Sailors carry a memorial token during a memorial service for U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. aboard Theodore Roosevelt June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

