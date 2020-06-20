PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks during a memorial service for U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. aboard Theodore Roosevelt June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 09:24
|Photo ID:
|6247024
|VIRIN:
|200620-N-XX200-1086
|Resolution:
|4140x7360
|Size:
|858.86 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
