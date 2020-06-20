PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) – U.S. Sailors hold M14 rifles during a memorial service for U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles R. Thacker Jr. aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 20, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 09:24 Photo ID: 6247022 VIRIN: 200620-N-XX200-1026 Resolution: 3920x6968 Size: 943.87 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.