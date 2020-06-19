Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ Chapel Hosts Community Vigil [Image 6 of 6]

    CLDJ Chapel Hosts Community Vigil

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Service members and civilians attend a nondenominational community vigil held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2020. The vigil was held to celebrate diversity in the armed forces and to celebrate Juneteenth. The service was conducted outside at the Thunderdome with social distancing measures in place. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 08:55
    Photo ID: 6247021
    VIRIN: 200619-N-RF885-043
    Resolution: 4449x3178
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ Chapel Hosts Community Vigil [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Diversity
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    Vigil
    East Africa
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    USA
    Army
    Celebration
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Juneteenth

