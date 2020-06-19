CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Service members and civilians in attendance sing together during a nondenominational community vigil held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2020. The vigil was held to celebrate diversity in the armed forces and to celebrate Juneteenth. The service was conducted outside at the Thunderdome with social distancing measures in place. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/release)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 08:55 Photo ID: 6247019 VIRIN: 200619-N-RF885-083 Resolution: 4570x3264 Size: 5.84 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLDJ Chapel Hosts Community Vigil [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.