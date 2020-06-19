EAST CHINA SEA (June 19, 2020) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails the East China Sea. Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2020 04:56
|Photo ID:
|6246990
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-CZ893-1041
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|873.15 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
This work, Rafael Peralta Sails the East China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
