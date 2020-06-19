Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Sailor Checks Water for Cleanliness [Image 1 of 4]

    Rafael Peralta Sailor Checks Water for Cleanliness

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 19, 2020) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Eugene Hawks, from Hemet, Calif., conducts water contamination tests aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 04:56
    Photo ID: 6246986
    VIRIN: 200619-N-CZ893-1002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 892 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Rafael Peralta Sailor Checks Water for Cleanliness [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

