A Career of Service

Sgt. 1st Class Boyd Brinker raised his right hand on June 6, 2020, to re-enlist for another six year contract with the Iowa National Guard while deployed to the Middle East with the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operations Spartan Shield. He has already served his state and country for 35 years so this final contract will put him over 40 years of service. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

