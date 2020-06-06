Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Career of Service [Image 1 of 2]

    A Career of Service

    IRAQ

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Boyd Brinker raised his right hand on June 6, 2020, to re-enlist for another six year contract with the Iowa National Guard while deployed to the Middle East with the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operations Spartan Shield. He has already served his state and country for 35 years so this final contract will put him over 40 years of service. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 03:14
    Photo ID: 6246984
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-KO357-998
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.01 MB
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: HUDSON, IA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Career of Service [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Career of Service
    A Career of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Career of Service

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Iowa National Guard
    Aviation
    CJTF-OIR
    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    2-14th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Command Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT