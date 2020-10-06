Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Guardian maintains proficient at firing range [Image 16 of 17]

    Task Force Guardian maintains proficient at firing range

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Archa, infantryman, assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), fires at a target at a weapons qualification range in Djibouti, June 10, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and partner U.S. forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 03:06
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian maintains proficient at firing range [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Fire team
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    CJTF-HOA
    Task Force Guardian
    arta range

