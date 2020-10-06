U.S. Army Sgt. Lance Pierce, sniper section leader, assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), marks the 25-meter line at a firing range in Djibouti, June 10, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and partner U.S. forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
This work, Task Force Guardian maintains proficient at firing range [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
