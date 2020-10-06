Task Force Guardian maintains proficient at firing range

Zeroing targets are prepared for U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), at a firing range in Djibouti, June 10, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and partner U.S. forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

