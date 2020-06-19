200619-N-RG482-0245 DOVER STRAIT (June 19, 2020) A civil service mariner assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) uses a needle gun to remove nonskid from the deck while transiting the Dover Strait, June 19, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 02:37 Photo ID: 6246966 VIRIN: 200619-N-RG482-0245 Resolution: 3397x4807 Size: 1.56 MB Location: DOVER STRAIT, DOVER STRAIT, ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.