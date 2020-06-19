200619-N-RG482-0153 DOVER STRAIT (June 19, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Maria Nieves, a family care practitioner assigned to Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, watches as the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) passes the White Cliffs of Dover while transiting the Dover Strait, June 19, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

