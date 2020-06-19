Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Mount Whitney

    DOVER STRAIT, DOVER STRAIT, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200619-N-RG482-0157 DOVER STRAIT (June 19, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Maria Nieves, a family care practitioner assigned to Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, watches as the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) passes the White Cliffs of Dover while transiting the Dover Strait, June 19, 2020. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

