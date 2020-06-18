Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC Training [Image 6 of 15]

    MEDEVAC Training

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    “DUSTOFF” Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade pilots and flight crew conducted joint training with Tripler Army Medical Center ICU department and 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers in patient transfers and reporting real-world MEDEVAC training on June 18, 2020 at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii to keep our medics ready for any situation. Charlie Co. 3-25 is the only MEDEVAC company in 25th Infantry Division. The company trains daily for critical missions in order to save lives and be prepared for real-world missions.
    (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 00:22
    Photo ID: 6246931
    VIRIN: 200618-A-XP872-531
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC Training [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    MEDEVAC
    Army Aviation
    DUSTOFF
    Helicopter
    UH60
    25ID
    25CAB

