“DUSTOFF” Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade pilots and flight crew conducted joint training with Tripler Army Medical Center ICU department and 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers in patient transfers and reporting real-world MEDEVAC training on June 18, 2020 at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii to keep our medics ready for any situation. Charlie Co. 3-25 is the only MEDEVAC company in 25th Infantry Division. The company trains daily for critical missions in order to save lives and be prepared for real-world missions.

(U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.20.2020 00:22 Photo ID: 6246928 VIRIN: 200618-A-XP872-443 Resolution: 6058x4039 Size: 4.87 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDEVAC Training [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.