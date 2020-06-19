Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles 

    Texas Military Department

    Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 176's Task Force Capitol support law enforcement in during protests at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, June 19, 2020. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas Military Department to ensure safety for Texans during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 35th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers guard Texas State Capitol during June 19 protest [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

