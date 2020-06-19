National Guard Soldiers guard Texas State Capitol during June 19 protest

Army National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task Force 176's Task Force Capitol support law enforcement in during protests at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, June 19, 2020. On May 30, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott activated elements of the Texas Military Department to ensure safety for Texans during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 35th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

