An empty medical tent is temporarily set up outside the Marine Corps Detachment on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2020. The tent was used to combat COVID-19 with containment efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 22:44 Photo ID: 6246900 VIRIN: 200617-F-ED401-1004 Resolution: 3616x2325 Size: 6.18 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, June 17 VIDOC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.