    June 17 VIDOC [Image 3 of 5]

    June 17 VIDOC

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Rope contents are inside an empty medical tent, which was temporarily set up outside the Marine Corps Detachment on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2020. The tent was used to combat COVID-19 with containment efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 22:44
    Photo ID: 6246898
    VIRIN: 200617-F-ED401-1003
    Resolution: 3472x2232
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 17 VIDOC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    CDC
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Goodfellow
    Marine Corps Detachment
    VIDOC
    health safety
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    COVID tent

