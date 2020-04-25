USS Makin Island (LHD 8)'s Medical Department takes a group photo. Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)
|04.25.2020
|06.19.2020 20:09
|6246834
|200425-N-DC740-1002
|5107x4086
|1.85 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 200425-N-DC740-1002, by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
