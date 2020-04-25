Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200425-N-DC740-1002

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)'s Medical Department takes a group photo. Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2020
    Medical
    Makin Island
    LHD 8

