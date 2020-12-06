Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command assisted the local Department of Public Health with a drive thru COVID testing in Coldwater, Mich. on June 13, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVID-19 response at the request of state and local agencies.





(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 19:41 Photo ID: 6246808 VIRIN: 200613-A-ME297-1775 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.61 MB Location: COLDWATER, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Coldwater, Mich. [Image 11 of 11], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.