    Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Coldwater, Mich. [Image 10 of 11]

    Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Coldwater, Mich.

    COLDWATER, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command assisted the local Department of Public Health with a drive thru COVID testing in Coldwater, Mich. on June 13, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVID-19 response at the request of state and local agencies.


    (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

