Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command assisted the local Department of Public Health with a drive thru COVID testing in Coldwater, Mich. on June 13, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVID-19 response at the request of state and local agencies.
(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)
|06.13.2020
|06.19.2020 19:41
|6246805
|200613-A-ME297-1949
|5952x3965
|12.78 MB
|COLDWATER, MI, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Coldwater, Mich. [Image 11 of 11], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin
