    Echo Company Crucible [Image 19 of 19]

    Echo Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute various MCMAP techniques during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 12, 2020. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 20:00
    Photo ID: 6246803
    VIRIN: 200612-M-XU431-0049
    Resolution: 5649x4205
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Crucible [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Drill Instructor
    Crucible
    We Make Marines

