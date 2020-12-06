Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute various MCMAP techniques during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 12, 2020. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 20:00 Photo ID: 6246803 VIRIN: 200612-M-XU431-0049 Resolution: 5649x4205 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Crucible [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.