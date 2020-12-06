Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, execute various MCMAP techniques during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 12, 2020. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that ends with recruits earning their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and the title U.S. Marine.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 20:00
|Photo ID:
|6246803
|VIRIN:
|200612-M-XU431-0049
|Resolution:
|5649x4205
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Echo Company Crucible [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
