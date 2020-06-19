Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer assists 10 people from a sinking 30-foot vessel to a Good Samaritan's vessel in Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City, Michigan, Jun. 19, 2020. The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 19:03
Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
