A 30-foot vessel sinks in Grand Traverse Bay after the U.S. Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescued 10 people from the sinking vessel, Traverse City, Michigan, Jun. 19, 2020. The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6246750
|VIRIN:
|200619-G-G0109-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|808.74 KB
|Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT