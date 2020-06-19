Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City

    Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City

    TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A 30-foot vessel sinks in Grand Traverse Bay after the U.S. Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescued 10 people from the sinking vessel, Traverse City, Michigan, Jun. 19, 2020. The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 19:03
    Photo ID: 6246750
    VIRIN: 200619-G-G0109-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 808.74 KB
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City
    Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City
    Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City

    TAGS

    michigan
    rescue
    rescue swimmer
    coast guard
    helicopter
    traverse city
    Jayhawks

