Coast Guard rescues 10 people from the water in Traverse City

A 30-foot vessel sinks in Grand Traverse Bay after the U.S. Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescued 10 people from the sinking vessel, Traverse City, Michigan, Jun. 19, 2020. The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

