    AFN Broadcast Center Interviews Retire Navy Master Chief Britt Slabinski

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Leon Wong 

    AFN Broadcast Center

    200205-N-XL056-1001 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2020) Medal of Honor
    recipient and retired Navy Master Chief Britt Slabinski shares insight on
    military hardships during an interview with the American Forces Network
    Broadcast Center. Slabinski was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions
    during the Battle of Takur Ghar in March 2002. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Mass
    Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Wong/Released)

    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US 
