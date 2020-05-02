200205-N-XL056-1001 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2020) Medal of Honor
recipient and retired Navy Master Chief Britt Slabinski shares insight on
military hardships during an interview with the American Forces Network
Broadcast Center. Slabinski was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions
during the Battle of Takur Ghar in March 2002. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Mass
Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Wong/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6246625
|VIRIN:
|200205-N-XL056-1001
|Resolution:
|1482x958
|Size:
|163.28 KB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Broadcast Center Interviews Retire Navy Master Chief Britt Slabinski, by PO3 Leon Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT