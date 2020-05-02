AFN Broadcast Center Interviews Retire Navy Master Chief Britt Slabinski

200205-N-XL056-1001 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Feb. 5, 2020) Medal of Honor

recipient and retired Navy Master Chief Britt Slabinski shares insight on

military hardships during an interview with the American Forces Network

Broadcast Center. Slabinski was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions

during the Battle of Takur Ghar in March 2002. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Mass

Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Wong/Released)

