    USS Theodore Roosevelt Command Investigation Press Briefing [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Command Investigation Press Briefing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Marv Lynchard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday answers questions during press conference on the results of the USS Theodore Roosevelt Command Investigation in the Pentagon Briefing Room, June 19, 2020. (DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 17:25
    Photo ID: 6246604
    VIRIN: 200619-D-FW736-2013
    Resolution: 3987x2658
    Location: DC, US
