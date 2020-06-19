NORFOLK (June 19, 2020) Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), speaks during the SURFLANT change of command ceremony aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24). SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. 77 ships and 31 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

