NORFOLK (June 19, 2020) Rear Adm. Brad Cooper arrives to the Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) change of command ceremony aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24). SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. 77 ships and 31 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6246389
|VIRIN:
|200619-N-HG389-0011
|Resolution:
|2788x2690
|Size:
|838.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SURFLANT Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT