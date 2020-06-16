Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd HC hosts change of command ceremony

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, passes the colors to Col. Lee C. Freeman, incoming commander of the 32nd Hospital Center, at a change of command ceremony held June 16 at Fort Polk's Warrior Field.

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Change of Command
    32nd HC

