Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 12:23 Photo ID: 6246175 VIRIN: 200617-A-NY219-535 Resolution: 1190x795 Size: 806.74 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 4SFAB Rotation 20-08 Led the Army into Collective Training! [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.