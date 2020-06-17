Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4SFAB Rotation 20-08 Led the Army into Collective Training! [Image 1 of 2]

    4SFAB Rotation 20-08 Led the Army into Collective Training!

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, conduct a key leader engagement June 17 with a role player representing an Afghan army corps commander.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 12:23
    Photo ID: 6246175
    VIRIN: 200617-A-NY219-535
    Resolution: 1190x795
    Size: 806.74 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4SFAB Rotation 20-08 Led the Army into Collective Training! [Image 2 of 2], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    4th SFAB
    Rotation 20-08

