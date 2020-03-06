Soldiers help facilitate Fairbanks study, wave two

Indiana National Guardsmen assist Indiana University researchers and the Indiana State Department of Health with the second wave of the IU Fairbanks COVID-19 study, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Hoosier Guardsmen first assisted with Indiana State Department and the university's Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, located in Indianapolis, during the study’s initial launch. The data gathered from the study is integral to Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" initiative. (U.S. Army screen capture by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser)

