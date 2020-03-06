Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers help facilitate Fairbanks study, wave two [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers help facilitate Fairbanks study, wave two

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser  

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guardsmen assist Indiana University researchers and the Indiana State Department of Health with the second wave of the IU Fairbanks COVID-19 study, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Hoosier Guardsmen first assisted with Indiana State Department and the university's Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, located in Indianapolis, during the study’s initial launch. The data gathered from the study is integral to Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" initiative. (U.S. Army screen capture by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 08:50
    Photo ID: 6245833
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-XH374-587
    Resolution: 4096x2160
    Size: 778.97 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Indiana National Guard
    INNG
    COVID-19

