Airman 1st Class Christian Elkins, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, prepares to direct a cargo load onto a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, June 16, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 07:27 Photo ID: 6245812 VIRIN: 200616-F-SN152-0070 Resolution: 4103x2688 Size: 692.32 KB Location: SO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.