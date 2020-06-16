U.S. Army Sgt. Lance Pierce, 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian sniper team leader, provides security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) in Somalia, June 16, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 07:27
|Photo ID:
|6245810
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-SN152-0090
|Resolution:
|4115x2696
|Size:
|929.08 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
