Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 4 of 7]

    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

    SOMALIA

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), prepare to provide security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) in Somalia, June 16, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 07:27
    Photo ID: 6245809
    VIRIN: 200616-F-SN152-0067
    Resolution: 3962x2662
    Size: 591.92 KB
    Location: SO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia
    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia
    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia
    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia
    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia
    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia
    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Little Rock
    Loadmaster
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules
    75th
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT