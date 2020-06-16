U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), prepare to provide security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) in Somalia, June 16, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 07:27 Photo ID: 6245809 VIRIN: 200616-F-SN152-0067 Resolution: 3962x2662 Size: 591.92 KB Location: SO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.