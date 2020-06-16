U.S. Air Force Capt. Bob Poisson, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) pilot, smiles for the camera before stepping onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 16, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 07:27
|Photo ID:
|6245807
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-SN152-0039
|Resolution:
|3975x2515
|Size:
|319.11 KB
|Location:
|DJ
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS
